VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.50% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.82 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

