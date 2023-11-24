VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.99

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $23.10. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 18,420 shares.
VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,520,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000.
About VanEck Green Bond ETF
Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.
