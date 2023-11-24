VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.99

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $23.10. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 18,420 shares.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,520,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

