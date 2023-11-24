Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.90. 746,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,258. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.32. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

