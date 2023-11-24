Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $82,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.27. 259,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,216. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $300.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

