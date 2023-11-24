Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.31. The stock had a trading volume of 300,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,493. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $300.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

