Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIGI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.