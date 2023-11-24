Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,212,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

