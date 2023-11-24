Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $192.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

