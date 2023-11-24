Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $36,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.06. 110,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,329. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.94.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

