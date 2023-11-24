Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

