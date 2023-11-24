Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Trading Down 2.1%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37. 172,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 315,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Victory Capital by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

