Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 323,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,879,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

