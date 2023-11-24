Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 13.6%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 22,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vislink Technologies from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

