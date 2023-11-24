Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 1.6%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 6,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Separately, HSBC lowered Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

