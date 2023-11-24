VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 47,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 459,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in VTEX during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

