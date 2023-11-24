Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,468,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.06. The stock had a trading volume of 82,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

