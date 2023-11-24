W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.15). 82,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 336,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.14).

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.95. The firm has a market cap of £625.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.50.

About W.A.G payment solutions

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

