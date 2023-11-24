Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock valued at $227,495,349. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.92. 3,158,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $419.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.