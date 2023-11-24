Warton Wang Sells 3,975 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

YUMC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Creative Planning raised its stake in Yum China by 15.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,318 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

