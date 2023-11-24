Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Reduced by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

