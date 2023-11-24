Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Shares Up 24.2%

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) rose 24.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 2,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOSGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WOSGF

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.