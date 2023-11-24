Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Shares Up 24.2%

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) rose 24.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 2,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WOSGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WOSGF
Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- This internet stock is a must-have for your portfolio for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.