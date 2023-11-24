Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $163,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,820,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,632,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after purchasing an additional 280,078 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.