Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,586 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

