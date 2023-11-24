Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $258,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,506,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MAA opened at $122.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

