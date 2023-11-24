Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

