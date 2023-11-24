Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $929,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

