Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 207,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 121,563 shares during the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLRD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,966. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

