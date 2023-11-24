Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $234.85 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $235.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

