Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Woolworths Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.