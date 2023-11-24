Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $234.26 on Monday. Workday has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -488.04, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

