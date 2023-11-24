X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 190,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 254,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 455.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 300,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 201,149 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

