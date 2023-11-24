X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $829,000.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USSG opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

