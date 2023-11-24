Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.61% of Xcel Energy worth $210,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $576,873,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

