Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.30% of Xcel Energy worth $786,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 87,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

