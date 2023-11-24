Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE XRX opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

