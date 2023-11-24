XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Shares Up 0.7%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 199,004 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 7,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

