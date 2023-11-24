Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Xylem worth $44,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

