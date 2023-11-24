Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Stock Price Down 39.2%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 39.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Down 39.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

