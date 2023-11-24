Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.03.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $193.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

