13,258 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

