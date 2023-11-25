1,500 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Up 0.2 %

HEICO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.90. 84,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

