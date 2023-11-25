15,116 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Cencora comprises 1.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank increased its position in Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

COR stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $201.30. 552,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.51. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

