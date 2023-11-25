1,663 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.69. 246,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,712. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.25 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

