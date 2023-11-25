2,241 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

