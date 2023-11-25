268,053 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,226 shares of company stock worth $10,779,164. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

