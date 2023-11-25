2,770 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $668,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 33,077 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,686 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

