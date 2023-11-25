293,840 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 293,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,079,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $266.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.31 and a 200 day moving average of $236.03.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $42,467,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

