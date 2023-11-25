3,158 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 284,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,590. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.40.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.