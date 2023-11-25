3,388 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,124. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.78.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

