34,064 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. 3,310,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,463. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

